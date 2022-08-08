Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dayton Friday

The man, identified as 52-year-old Malik Mize of Dayton, was heading east on Hillcrest Avenue at the North Main Street intersection when he was hit by a vehicle going north on North Main Street around 11:23 p.m. Friday, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

Mize was in the crosswalk and crossing the street against the red walk signal at the time of the crash, according to the report.