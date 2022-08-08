Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dayton Friday

A man died Friday following a hit-and-run pedestrian strike in Dayton.
The man, identified as 52-year-old Malik Mize of Dayton, was heading east on Hillcrest Avenue at the North Main Street intersection when he was hit by a vehicle going north on North Main Street around 11:23 p.m. Friday, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.
Mize was in the crosswalk and crossing the street against the red walk signal at the time of the crash, according to the report.
The vehicle did not remain at the scene and Mize was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Mize was pronounced deceased on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
There have been at least 69 pedestrian-related crashes in Montgomery County so far this year, according to data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Of those crashes, two were fatal. The incident on Friday would make it the county’s third fatal pedestrian strike in 2022, according to OSHP.
