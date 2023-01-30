Police arrest man accused of shooting in Dayton food truck line

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said a man, later identified as Wilson, left a bar in the Oregon District cut the line at the food truck and then left after an argument.

He returned later and pulled out a handgun with a laser sight and fired six rounds, striking one person in the leg, Johns said.

The shooting that reportedly involved Wilson was part of a string of six shootings and a stabbing over that weekend that resulted in two deaths and seven injuries.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call Dayton police detectives at 937-333-1232 or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.