Police arrest man accused of shooting in Dayton food truck line

A man arrested Monday is accused of opening fire on a group of people standing in line at a Dayton food truck during a violent January weekend in the city.
TyShaun Deanthony Wilson, who is charged with felonious assault, “has been located and arrested” for the Jan. 14 shooting at Fifth and Pine streets, the Dayton Police Department announced Monday afternoon.
“He shot one person in the leg in line at a food truck,” police said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the food truck at 418 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said a man, later identified as Wilson, left a bar in the Oregon District cut the line at the food truck and then left after an argument.
He returned later and pulled out a handgun with a laser sight and fired six rounds, striking one person in the leg, Johns said.
The shooting that reportedly involved Wilson was part of a string of six shootings and a stabbing over that weekend that resulted in two deaths and seven injuries.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call Dayton police detectives at 937-333-1232 or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
