X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police arrest man accused of shooting in Dayton food truck line

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago

A man arrested Monday is accused of opening fire on a group of people standing in line at a Dayton food truck during a violent January weekend in the city.

TyShaun Deanthony Wilson, who is charged with felonious assault, “has been located and arrested” for the Jan. 14 shooting at Fifth and Pine streets, the Dayton Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“He shot one person in the leg in line at a food truck,” police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the food truck at 418 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said a man, later identified as Wilson, left a bar in the Oregon District cut the line at the food truck and then left after an argument.

He returned later and pulled out a handgun with a laser sight and fired six rounds, striking one person in the leg, Johns said.

The shooting that reportedly involved Wilson was part of a string of six shootings and a stabbing over that weekend that resulted in two deaths and seven injuries.

ExploreRELATED: ‘Senseless violence we don’t need:’ 2 killed; 7 injured over violent weekend in Dayton

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call Dayton police detectives at 937-333-1232 or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
Court upholds Dayton man’s conviction for fatal shooting outside...
2
Judge finds man not guilty of murder in Dayton shooting
3
Sunday night shooting in Dayton under investigation
4
Tips led to Middletown bank robbery suspect’s arrest; bond set at $250K
5
One of Columbus twin boys involved in December kidnapping dies

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top