Police: Driver jailed in US 35 deadly pedestrian crash in Dayton

17 minutes ago

The driver accused of fatally striking a pedestrian early Monday morning on U.S. 35 and then fleeing is in jail, Dayton police say.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old James R. Wilder of Dayton by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The driver, a 51-year-old Miamisburg man, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide. He has not been formally charged.

Dayton police officers were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to U.S. 35 West at Liscum Drive, where they found Wilder’s body.

“His injuries and debris in the roadway suggested the male had been struck by a vehicle, which had left the scene,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said.

Debris included car parts, according to a call log.

Wilder was walking across U.S. 35 in an unknown direction when he was hit, according to a crash report.

The car involved was a 2004 Subaru Impreza, the report stated, and Rider said police have seized the car as part of its investigation.

It is not clear how police identified the driver and car involved.

