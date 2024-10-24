Police file tampering charges in shooting death of 18-year-old woman in Trotwood

The gunshot victim was identified Wednesday as Ja’niyah Hardy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Trotwood Police Department was dispatched to a shooting reported around 3:15 p.m. in an apartment at 5530 Autumn Woods Drive, west of Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Cotton was arrested Tuesday at the apartment where the shooting happened. He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.