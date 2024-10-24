Breaking: Why does it smell so bad outside this fall? Manure? Ginkgoes? Trapped odors?

Police file tampering charges in shooting death of 18-year-old woman in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
A 20-year-old man is facing tampering charges in the Tuesday shooting death of an 18-year-old woman inside a Trotwood apartment.

Donte Lamar Cotton Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court - Western Division based in Trotwood after he was charged Thursday afternoon with two felony counts of tampering with evidence.

The gunshot victim was identified Wednesday as Ja’niyah Hardy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donte Cotton Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Trotwood Police Department was dispatched to a shooting reported around 3:15 p.m. in an apartment at 5530 Autumn Woods Drive, west of Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreRELATED: 18-year-old shot, killed at Trotwood apartment ID'd

Cotton was arrested Tuesday at the apartment where the shooting happened. He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

