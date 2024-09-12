Breaking: Dayton woman dies after pursuit, crash on I-70 in Clark County

Police find 160 photos, videos of child sexual abuse; Dayton man charged

A Dayton man is facing 160 charges in a child sexual abuse materials case.

Tommy Joe Burks, 31, was charged Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court with 29 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 131 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Yahoo! Inc. submitted a complaint Nov. 7, 2023, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material shared among several email addresses beginning April 23, 2021. One of the users had an email address registered to Burks that reportedly had 146 photos and videos of child sexual abuse, according to an affidavit.

The Dayton Police Department seized several electronic devices from Burks after searching his Martz Avenue residence with a warrant. Investigators reportedly found 13 photos and one video of juveniles involved in sexual acts on the devices, the affidavit stated.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burks, who is not in custody.

