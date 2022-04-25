dayton-daily-news logo
Police seek suspect in Dayton convenience store shooting

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking and shooting another last week at a Dayton convenience store.

Raphael E. Piner, 27, was charged with felonious assault in Dayton Municipal Court.

In an affidavit, Dayton police detectives said that on April 21 at 10:50 a.m., officers were called to Delphos Carryout at 2903 W. Third St. on a report of a person shot.

Three minutes later, dispatchers received a second report of a person shot at the Marathon gas station at 119 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

Police found a man who had been shot in his left wrist, and on investigation determined he had been shot at the convenience store before being driven to the gas station, the affidavit said.

The man and a witness told police that Piner was the shooter, saying he was jealous that the gunshot victim was dating the mother of Piner’s child, court documents said.

Detectives said that video from Delphos Carryout showed Piner striking the man twice with a handgun before shooting him once and fleeing the scene in a gray Chevrolet SUV.

Police found a 9mm bullet casing at the convenience store, according to the affidavit.

