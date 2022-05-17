Preble County man, suspect in home break-in, steals truck after release on bond

The sheriff’s office said it believes that within minutes, McTeer stole a pickup truck from the Marathon gas station on North Barron Street in Eaton, then drove east, reportedly hitting several mailboxes before crashing the truck in the 5200 block of Lexington Road.

He then started a physical confrontation with a passer-by who stopped to check on him, the sheriff’s office said, adding that it believes McTeer was trying to take the passer-by’s vehicle.

Deputies arrived shortly after the crash, and after a foot chase took McTeer into custody again, the release said.

McTeer is facing a preliminary felony charge of robbery, pending the filing of formal charges, in addition to the charges he already had.

The Eaton Police Department is handling the vehicle theft investigation.