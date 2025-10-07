Riverside man gets probation for dozens of child pornography charges

A Riverside man that pleaded guilty to dozens of child pornography charges was sentenced to probation.
Cameron Heeter, 29, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly A. Melnick to up to five years of probation and was found a Tier II sexual offender, meaning he must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.
Heeter was charged after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a referral to Riverside police that he may have child pornography, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was charged with 63 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and pleaded guilty as charged.
