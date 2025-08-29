Riverside man pleads guilty to dozens of child porn charges

• Cameron Heeter, 54, pleaded guilty to 63 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What is he accused of?

• Riverside police began investigating Heeter after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• The task force informed police Heeter may have child sexual abuse material.

What happens next?

• Heeter is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.

• He is facing six to 18 months in prison for each count, according to court records. Heeter is also eligible for community control sanctions.