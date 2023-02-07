Houseguest stabs host, slashes tires in Miami Twp., police say

Miami Twp. police were called around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to a house in the 6000 block of First Avenue, where Price apparently overstayed his welcome.

A man told police that Price initially had been invited but that he refused his requests to leave. The resident said he eventually grabbed Price and escorted him to the front door and pushed him outside after a brief scuffle, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.