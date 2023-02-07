X
Houseguest stabs host, slashes tires in Miami Twp., police say

A man indicted Tuesday is accused of stabbing a Miami Twp. man and slashing his tires after he had been a guest in the victim’s home.

Justin Edwin Price, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, one count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging.

Miami Twp. police were called around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to a house in the 6000 block of First Avenue, where Price apparently overstayed his welcome.

A man told police that Price initially had been invited but that he refused his requests to leave. The resident said he eventually grabbed Price and escorted him to the front door and pushed him outside after a brief scuffle, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

The man said “while he was standing in the doorway, Price walked back to the front door and stabbed him … and cut his vehicle’s tires and ran away,” the affidavit stated.

Police found Price a short distance away and arrested him.

No attorney was listed for Price, who remains held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

