Second man accused of trying to rob TV cameraman gets probation

Morrow previously pleaded guilty to a bill of information that charged him with one felony county of theft and one misdemeanor count of assault. As part of a plea agreement, one count of robbery was dismissed.

Morrow was charged along with Bilith Lane, 58, who also faced a robbery charge but was found not guilty earlier this year.

The charges stem from Oct. 17, 2024, when a WDTN cameraman was preparing to film a story about a fire at the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets, according to Dayton Municipal Court and Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by the prosecution, the cameraman had already filmed a live shot for the 4 p.m. news, and while he was preparing for the 5 p.m. live shot Morrow reportedly tried to take some of the cameraman’s equipment.

When the cameraman told Morrow to drop it, Morrow reportedly punched the cameraman in the chest, leading to a fight, the memorandum said.

Morrow then fled the scene.

The prosecution said the cameraman later coughed up blood and had significant pain in his chest and shoulder, leading to him driving to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

After the robbery attempt, police released a still image from surveillance footage that reported showed the incident and asked for public help identifying the two men. An anonymous tip identified them as Lane and Morrow, who were arrested Oct. 18.