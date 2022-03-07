Shots fired at Beavercreek Waffle House; police seek public’s help

Gunfire over the weekend damaged the Waffle House in Beavercreek.
Beavercreek police responded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the restaurant at 3998 Colonel Glenn Highway after someone fired 10 to 15 shots at the business.
No one was injured, but the Beavercreek Police Department is asking for anyone who witnessed the gunfire or who has information to contact Sgt. Nick Amato at 937-427-5520 or amatov@beavercreekpolice.gov.
