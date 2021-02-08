Special prosecutor to handle deadly officer-involved Trotwood shooting case

A special assistant prosecutor from outside the county will handle the case in which a 25-year-old man was fatally shot by police officers in Trotwood, per Montgomery County Prosecutor Office policy.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, which took place Friday night after a report of a shoplifting complaint at the Speedway gas station at 5010 Olive Road. Officers found Andrew Hogan about a block away near the entrance of the Kensington Apartment Complex, and he refused to follow orders and assaulted one of the officers, police said.
“Additional attempts were made to gain compliance, without success,” Sgt. Joseph McCrary stated in a press release. “The suspect fled on foot, officers pursued on foot to 712 Kelford Pl..”
“While officers waited for additional units to respond to make contact with the suspect, the suspect male exited the apartment with a knife in hand,” the police release says. “The male suspect was fatally shot.”
The family of Hogan has questioned the police account and has called for Trotwood to require officers to wear body cameras. A spokeswoman for the department told the Dayton Daily News that its officers do not wear body cameras at this time.
Trotwood police have not released an initial incident report in the case. A request for further information about the shooting — including if a weapon was recovered at the scene or if the officers used a Taser or pepper spray on the suspect during the incident — was denied Monday morning by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Identification.
“BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing – as such, there are no further details to share about the incident at this time,” Ohio Attorney General Press Secretary Steven Irwin said.
A press conference has been scheduled by Trotwood police for 2:30 p.m. today.
In August, The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced a change in policy for how it handles fatal officer-involved shootings. Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, following a recommendation from state lawmakers and elected officials, that the move would improve the public perception of justice.
“Our policy is that any officer-involved shooting that results in the death of a person will be handled by a special assistant prosecutor from an outside county,” the office said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News on Monday.