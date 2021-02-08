Special prosecutor to handle deadly officer-involved Trotwood shooting case

Explore Mother of man killed by Trotwood police calls for body cameras

Trotwood police have not released an initial incident report in the case. A request for further information about the shooting — including if a weapon was recovered at the scene or if the officers used a Taser or pepper spray on the suspect during the incident — was denied Monday morning by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Identification.

“BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing – as such, there are no further details to share about the incident at this time,” Ohio Attorney General Press Secretary Steven Irwin said.

A press conference has been scheduled by Trotwood police for 2:30 p.m. today.

In August, The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced a change in policy for how it handles fatal officer-involved shootings. Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, following a recommendation from state lawmakers and elected officials, that the move would improve the public perception of justice.

“Our policy is that any officer-involved shooting that results in the death of a person will be handled by a special assistant prosecutor from an outside county,” the office said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News on Monday.