Mother of man killed by police calls for body cameras

Officers got involved in an altercation with Andrew Hogan near the entrance of Kensington Apartment Complex where “attempts were made to gain compliance, without success,” McCrary said.

Andrew Hogan ran away and officers who pursued him to an apartment at 712 Kelford Place, according to the release. While officers waited for backup, McCrary said Hogan left the apartment with a knife in his hand and was fatally shot by officers, who are now on administrative leave.

“I don’t believe he had a knife, that’s just hearsay,” Bernette Hogan said. “Just because people say so – the police. … This is ridiculous.”

The NAACP Dayton Unit launched an eight-point criminal justice reform proposal last June that urged each police agency in Montgomery County to outfit personnel with body-worn cameras.

Body camera footage “would show precisely what took place. At this point in time, all we have is the word of the officers,” said NAACP Dayton Unit President Derrick Foward. “We know that if body camera footage was on the officers, we in the community the family — the mother, the father, the brother — would know exactly what took place.”

On June 11, the NAACP Dayton Unit specifically asked the Trotwood Police Department to implement body-worn cameras, Foward said. He said he was assured Saturday by Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson that acquiring the technology would be a priority moving forward.

A call to the Trotwood Police Department on Sunday afternoon for comment was not immediately returned.

Englewood police have worn body cameras since 2014. Both Kettering and Dayton city commissions recently approved money to outfit police officers with body-worn cameras. Cameras have also been approved for Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the program may be in place by the end of March, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.