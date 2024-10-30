Springfield man accused of secretly recording 13-year-old girl in Riverside

A Springfield man indicted Tuesday is accused of secretly recording a 13-year-old girl with his cellphone in Riverside.
Michael W. Richards, 51, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of voyeurism.
The incidents reportedly happened between March 6 and May 18, according to his indictment.
Investigators recovered five videos on Richards’ cellphone, said Maj. Matthew Sturgeon of the Riverside Police Department.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richards, who is a former Riverside resident.
