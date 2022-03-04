Hamburger icon
Stolen car rams Kettering cruiser, prompts brief chase with Moraine police

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A stolen car fled a chase involving Moraine police after it reportedly hit a Kettering police cruiser Friday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to Moraine police.

Around 9:53 a.m., police saw a yellow and black 2018 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen out of Toledo. Moraine police attempted to stop the car with the help of Kettering officers as the car was exiting a bay at Flying Ace Car Wash on West Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

The driver accelerated and rammed the Kettering cruiser, resulting in functional damage to the SUV, according to the police. The driver then drove over a curb and reportedly hit a sign at the car wash and pulled onto West Dorothy Lane.

Moraine police started to chase the car, but terminated the pursuit due to high speeds and erratic driving by the driver of the car, according to police. Officers last saw the car entering Interstate 75 north from state Route 741.

No suspects have been identified in the case. The Challenger had Ohio license plate HKV7453, according to police.

