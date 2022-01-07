Suspect in 2006 Miami University rape case gets bond reduction, new attorney

The suspect wore a mask, but his face was visible to the woman for a brief time and a sketch of the suspect was developed. His DNA also was found.

After forcing the woman to commit several sex acts, Ailes took $60 from her purse, Gmoser said during the arraignment.

In March 2006, a similar attack happened in Fayette County, Ind. DNA collected there matched the DNA in the Oxford case, but there was no match to DNA entered in any law enforcement data base.

Gmoser said Ailes wore a mask in the Indiana assault, but “didn’t speak a word” because the victim was known to him and his voice would have been recognizable.

The case went cold until following the DNA through genealogy pointed to the accused.

Gmoser said his office had been working for years with experts from Parabon NanoLabs to track down the suspect using genealogy DNA databases to piece together a family tree of the suspect.

Ailes former attorney Lawrence Hawkins III filed a motion last week to modify Ailes’ bond requesting he be release on his own recognizance or the bond be reduced. Hawkins said Ailes has “several medical conditions that are significant in nature, including cancer.”

Gmoser said the prosecution opposed any modification of bond due to the serious and violent offenses

After a brief hearing, Spaeth reduced Ailes’ bond to $500,000. Spaeth set trial for May 23.

Ailes also now has a new attorney, David Washington, who has been retained.

Explore Last of 3 teens charged in fatal Middletown shooting sentenced to prison

Investigators were able to find the suspect’s father and then through unraveling a web of genealogy eventually found the mother. But the man did not know he had fathered the son and the mother didn’t know her husband was not the father, Gmoser said.

“As it turns out, the mother of this defendant was not aware that the father was someone other than her husband. She had a relationship outside of her marriage with father of this defendant, later she have birth to the defendant and thought her then husband was the father,” Gmoser said. That is what made it so complicated.”