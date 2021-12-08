Suspect jailed in Chase Bank robbery in Harrison Twp.

Deputies had a suspect in custody Tuesday morning within two hours of a bank robbery in Harrison Twp.
A man handed a note demanding cash to a teller around 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank, 5730 N. Dixie Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
No weapon was displayed, and the man fled in a silver Chrysler with an unknown amount of cash.
A detective sergeant spotted the suspect vehicle around 11:10 a.m. near Needmore Road and North Dixie Drive.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, identified as 29-year-old Bill Madewell III. He was the only person in the car, deputies said.
Madewell, of Dayton, was interviewed by detectives and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review charges, deputies said.