1 dead after driver found shot in car in Dayton

By Daniel SuscoKristen Spicker
10 minutes ago

One person is dead after emergency crews responded to a reported crash turned into a shooting call in Dayton early this morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator responded and that one person had died. No other information about the person was able to be released.

ExplorePreble County Sheriff: Deaths of father, 2 children believed to be murder-suicide

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue at 2 a.m. after a vehicle’s OnStar reported a crash had occurred.

Police later updated the crash into a shooting, dispatch said.

In scanner traffic, emergency crews said that the driver had been shot, but dispatchers said nobody had been taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

