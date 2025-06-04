Man pleads guilty in connection to multi-state chop shop

An amended charge was filed Thursday to limit his involvement to knowingly receiving, possessing and transporting a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

“This amendment does not change the penalties at issue concerning Mr. Placke but rather tailors the indictment more precisely to his role in the conspiracy,” the motion read.

Placke pleaded guilty to the amended charge Thursday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 3.

He’s one of seven people accused of in a car theft and chop shop ring that reportedly operated in Ohio, Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky.

Kahrese Tracey Scott Lee, Courage Wolugboms, Jamarkiss K. Weaver, Quintin Clemons Jr., Deareion Jamar Clay and Stephen Dallas Wilhite are also facing a count of conspiracy: to transport stolen vehicles; possess stolen cars; to traffic in stolen vehicles and stolen vehicle parts; to operate a chop shop.

Clay, Clemons, Weaver and Lee were also charged with knowing possession of a stolen vehicle. Wolugboms and Lee are facing a knowing operation of a chop shop charge as well.

A trial was previously scheduled for June 23 for Lee, Weaver and Wilhite.

The group is accused of using electronic devices to start vehicles without a key. They stole vehicles from car dealerships in Milford, Mechanicsburg and Greendale, Indiana, according to court records.

They also reportedly stole a Dodge Viper, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger with a collective value of more than $200,000 in North Vernon, Indiana, and a Dodge Challenger from the University of Dayton Marriot.

Once the vehicles were stolen, they were stripped for parts, altered or had their vehicle identification numbers flipped.

If Lee and Wolugombs didn’t want the vehicles Weaver, Clemons or Clay would either find another buy or “joyride” in it until the vehicle crashed or was found by law enforcement, according to court documents.