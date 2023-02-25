Three arrested, meth seized in task force search warrant in Washington Twp.

Three people have been arrested and methamphetamine and other evidence have been seized after the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant in Washington Township on Friday.
In a release, the task force said that the search warrant at in the 400 block of Colonial Lane was the end of a long-term drug trafficking investigation.
As a result, three people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on drug possession charges, with additional charges being reviewed with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the release said.
The R.A.N.G.E. task force is an organization of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies focused on drug trafficking investigations in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.
About the Author