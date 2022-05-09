BreakingNews
Trotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3

Antonion Ward. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

caption arrowCaption
Antonion Ward. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A jury found a man guilty on all charges connected to a deadly crash in Trotwood that killed a woman and two men and also injured the defendant and a 3-year-old boy.

Antonion K. Ward, 20, of Trotwood, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

ExploreRELATED: Trotwood driver indicted for fiery crash that killed Dayton mother, 2 teens

Ward is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.

He was accused of driving a a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze through a red light while driving south on Olive Road on July 15, 2020. The car hit a Mazda CX-9 driven by 35-year-old Leah Smith, of Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both cars went off the road, rolled over and hit multiple trees, according to a crash report. The Cruze also caught fire.

Smith was killed in the crash, as well as two of Ward’s passengers — 18-year-olds Michael Stephens, of Trotwood, and Elgin Wilson IV, of Dayton. Smith’s 3-year-old son suffered minor injuries in the crash. Ward was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to OSHP.

In Other News
1
Pharmacists robbed at gunpoint at 2 Dayton Walgreens robbed Friday...
2
Man accused of ‘sucker-punching’ Dayton volleyball club worker indicted...
3
Judge gives max sentence, calls killing of 1-year-old ‘just plain evil’
4
Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges
5
Man indicted in Dayton human trafficking case

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top