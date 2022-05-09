Trotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3

A jury found a man guilty on all charges connected to a deadly crash in Trotwood that killed a woman and two men and also injured the defendant and a 3-year-old boy.
Antonion K. Ward, 20, of Trotwood, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Ward is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.
He was accused of driving a a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze through a red light while driving south on Olive Road on July 15, 2020. The car hit a Mazda CX-9 driven by 35-year-old Leah Smith, of Dayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Both cars went off the road, rolled over and hit multiple trees, according to a crash report. The Cruze also caught fire.
Smith was killed in the crash, as well as two of Ward’s passengers — 18-year-olds Michael Stephens, of Trotwood, and Elgin Wilson IV, of Dayton. Smith’s 3-year-old son suffered minor injuries in the crash. Ward was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to OSHP.
