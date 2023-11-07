Trotwood man gets up to 18½ years for deadly 4-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A Trotwood man will spend up to 18½ years in prison for fleeing the scene of a four-vehicle hit-and-run crash in June 2022 that killed a Dayton woman.

Jonathan LeMichael Chambers, 46, was sentenced Monday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell to 15 to 18½ years in prison and suspended his driver’s license for 20 years.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Chambers pleaded guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of failing to stop after an accident and one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Chambers was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer around 5:45 p.m. June 9, 2022, east on Free Pike when he ran a red light at the intersection with Gettysburg Avenue, crashed into a 2012 Ford Focus. The impact forced the Focus to hit a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and 2002 GMC Yukon that were stopped at the intersection, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The driver of the Ford Focus, 31-year-old Allison N. Oliver, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died the next day of her injuries.

The drivers of the Malibu and Yukon, a 41-year-old Dayton woman and 47-year-old Vandalia woman, respectively, suffered minor injuries and also were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the crash report said.