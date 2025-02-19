Trotwood man guilty of OVI crash that seriously injured teen

A jury has found a Trotwood man guilty of causing an OVI crash that sent him and two others to the hospital, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured.
LaMarcus D. McLaughlin, 32, was found guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two misdemeanor counts of OVI, as well as one felony count each of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and tampering with evidence.
McLaughlin was charged connected to a crash on Sept. 16, 2021 in Dayton.
At around 6:30 p.m., McLaughlin was driving a yellow 1994 Ford Mustang northeast on Troy Street at excessive speed, according to a Dayton police crash report.
The report said he lost control of the cat at Woodsdale Road and crashed into a white 2016 Ford Focus that was trying to turn left onto Troy Street.
The crash sent the Mustang over the curb, where it hit an AT&T box for underground wires, a utility pole and then a tree before stopping, while the Focus flipped over twice before coming to rest on Troy Street, the report said.
Medics took the driver of the Focus, a 19-year-old Dayton woman, to Miami Valley Hospital for possible injuries, while they took the passenger, a 14-year-old boy, also of Dayton, to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
They also took McLaughlin to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
A blood test found that McLaughlin had cannabinoids in his system, the report said.
McLaughlin was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.
About the Author