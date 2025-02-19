Trotwood man guilty of OVI crash that seriously injured teen

McLaughlin was charged connected to a crash on Sept. 16, 2021 in Dayton.

At around 6:30 p.m., McLaughlin was driving a yellow 1994 Ford Mustang northeast on Troy Street at excessive speed, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The report said he lost control of the cat at Woodsdale Road and crashed into a white 2016 Ford Focus that was trying to turn left onto Troy Street.

The crash sent the Mustang over the curb, where it hit an AT&T box for underground wires, a utility pole and then a tree before stopping, while the Focus flipped over twice before coming to rest on Troy Street, the report said.

Medics took the driver of the Focus, a 19-year-old Dayton woman, to Miami Valley Hospital for possible injuries, while they took the passenger, a 14-year-old boy, also of Dayton, to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

They also took McLaughlin to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

A blood test found that McLaughlin had cannabinoids in his system, the report said.

McLaughlin was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.