Trotwood man indicted in deadly shooting of woman at her Dayton apartment

Lerone Wesley McKenzie
Lerone Wesley McKenzie

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

A Trotwood man was indicted Thursday for murder and other charges in the shooting death earlier this month of a woman inside her Dayton apartment.

Lerone Wesley McKenzie, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated burglary, which all carry three-year firearm specifications. McKenzie also was indicted for three counts of having weapons while under disability for prior drug offenses and an offense of violence, a grand jury report shows.

Dayton police and medics responded around 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue. Inside the apartment, they found 31-year-old Jovan Patterson deceased.

Patterson and the shooter were acquainted, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall previously said.

McKenzie was arrested last week at his home on Broadbrush Drive in Trotwood. He remains held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

