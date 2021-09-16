Trotwood man indicted in deadly shooting of woman at her Dayton apartment

Lerone Wesley McKenzie, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated burglary, which all carry three-year firearm specifications. McKenzie also was indicted for three counts of having weapons while under disability for prior drug offenses and an offense of violence, a grand jury report shows.

Dayton police and medics responded around 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue. Inside the apartment, they found 31-year-old Jovan Patterson deceased.