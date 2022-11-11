UD student charged with making terroristic threats released on bond

Just before noon, a second Yik Yak post came from the same person: “9 minutes I’ll strike,” the document stated.

Yik Yak is a social media platform that allows users to anonymously create and view discussion threads within a 5-mile radius.

UD Public Safety officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Marianist Hall, a dormitory housing more than 380 students. University officials also contacted the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office, which was able to identify the person believed to have posted the threat as Hartrich.

UD police arrested him about 12:35 p.m. inside his campus residence.

Hartrich is next scheduled to appear Nov. 17 in court.