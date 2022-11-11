UD student charged with making terroristic threats released on bond

A 19-year-old student charged in the Monday social media threat on the University of Dayton campus is no longer in custody.
A $50,000 bond was set for Joseph Kirill Hartrich during his Wednesday arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for felony counts of inducing panic and making a terroristic threat.
Following his arraignment, 10% of the bond was posted, according to court records. Hartrich was later released from the Montgomery County Jail, where he had been held since Monday afternoon.
Hartrich is accused of posting the following threat at 10:57 a.m. Monday to Yik Yak: “I am going to shoot up this school today at noon. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Marianist First,” according to an affidavit.
Just before noon, a second Yik Yak post came from the same person: “9 minutes I’ll strike,” the document stated.
Yik Yak is a social media platform that allows users to anonymously create and view discussion threads within a 5-mile radius.
UD Public Safety officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Marianist Hall, a dormitory housing more than 380 students. University officials also contacted the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office, which was able to identify the person believed to have posted the threat as Hartrich.
UD police arrested him about 12:35 p.m. inside his campus residence.
Hartrich is next scheduled to appear Nov. 17 in court.
