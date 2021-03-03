U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in Ohio wanted for child sex crimes in Sweden

Andrew G. Gonnella, 33, of Eaton, was arrested in Columbus without incident and taken to the federal courthouse in Columbus, according to a release from Deputy U.S. Marshal Daniel Tebo of the Southern District of Ohio.

Explore Sidney man pleads guilty to soliciting child porn from impoverished mothers

Gonnella was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service because he is a fugitive from Sweden, where he faces charges of gross rape of a child and gross sexual assault of a child. The charges are connected to crimes that allegedly happened during Gonnella’s travel to Sweden, the release stated.