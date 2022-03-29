dayton-daily-news logo
Wanted Butler County man indicted in Montgomery County teen sex sting

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 41-year-old Butler County man indicted Tuesday is accused of sending inappropriate photos in an undercover sex sting conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher James Bailey of Madison Twp. near Middletown.

Bailey is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

“A deputy posed as an underage teen and the defendant engaged in chats of a sexual nature and sent obscene photos,” Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman said.

