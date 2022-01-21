WATCH: Cameras capture RTA bus shooting

Video footage obtained by the Dayton Daily News from the Greater Dayton RTA showed a person leaning out of the bus, arguing with someone before a fight broke out between four or five people. Gunfire can be heard after the fight moved toward the front of the bus. Multiple people then run from the bus as well as the terminal.

Additional footage from the front of the bus captured the bus driver getting up and heading to the back as the fight started. As the driver walked back to the front of the bus, shots are fired and the driver and passengers getting on the bus run.

The 56-year-old bus driver tried to break up a fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“One of my drivers just got shot,” said a 911 caller who identified himself as an RTA driver. “There was a shooting on the bus.”

Another 911 caller said she believed there were two men shooting at each other.

The three involved in the fight ran after the shooting, according to reports.

The 911 call log indicated that police found one of the gunshot victims with a wound to the shoulder, and that another person shot is possibly a teenage boy.

Robert Ruzinsky, RTA CEO, issued a statement late Tuesday following the shooting:

“RTA is thankful to the actions of the first responders who assisted our employee and eventually apprehended the suspects. Their quick response, professionalism, and dedication made a difficult situation manageable,” he said. “Our driver is expected to recover and our employees took care of our customers.”