West Carrollton man gets 18 to life for death of 6-week-old girl

The next day while Pulley was babysitting, he called the infant’s mother to say the child was acting strangely, and they took her to Dayton Children’s Hospital. She died three days later of her injuries.

Averi’s mother and grandparents spoke during the sentencing. They said that they trusted Pulley and he betrayed them. Averi’s mother said that she distances herself from other babies and fears having another child because of what happened. The family said in court that they loved Averi, cherish the memories they made during her short time alive and feel Pulley shouldn’t ever be allowed out of prison.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger previously said the infant died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that she suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhages and contusions on her head.

Huffman said the child suffered “absolutely global head injuries.”

“The evidence was so overwhelming, sir, I have been in this job for 20 years, I have never seen injuries to a child that were so horrific,” she said.

She also said Pulley hasn’t taken responsibility.

“Yet you continue to sit here and shake your head like you’re mad at the world like it’s everybody’s fault,” Huffman said. “You robbed that family of a precious little life, but you robbed her of any possibility of life.”