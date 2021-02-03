What we know now: Small explosion happened outside Union home

The Dayton Bomb Squad responded to an explosion followed by smoke seen Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at a house in the 100 block of Warner Drive in Union. Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“A search of the residence found what appeared to be a moderate amount of energetic material,” Blackwell stated.

Blackwell did not specify which type of energetic material, which can include explosives, fireworks, propellants and fuels.

An FBI spokesman Wednesday said that the federal agency is assisting local police.

“The FBI is assisting local police. No additional details to release at this time,” FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren said.

Initial reports from Union police indicated the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

Dayton Daily News reporters who went to the home Wednesday saw that it did not have any noticeable damage. Nearby residents declined comment except to say they heard the apparent explosion and saw first repsonders arrive at the scene.

Union police arrested 68-year-old Gubser on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals or substances for manufacture of prohibited weapons; and inducing panic. He has not been formally charged and is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail, police and jail records show.

Connell Theodore Gubser Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The case against Gubser will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to review and consider charges, Blackwell said.

Union police and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team previously were called Jan. 29, 2019, to the same house and had contact with Gubser, who Blackwell said was intoxicated and threatening to harm himself.

Gubser was charged with inducing panic, having weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty April 15, 2019, to inducing panic and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to continue mental health and alcohol treatment. The judge suspended 180 days in jail. The other two charges were dismissed, Vandalia Municipal Court records show.

Staff Writer Laura A. Bischoff contributed to this report.