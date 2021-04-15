Woman accused of hitting woman in face with brick indicted

Marquana Shantell Shaw, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police and medics were called around 8 p.m. Feb. 7 to the 200 block of Basswood Avenue in Dayton, where a 52-year-old woman said she briefly lost consciousness after she was involved in an argument with an acquaintance that turned physical, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.