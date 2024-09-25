Woman gets probation in OVI crash that injured pedestrian in Harrison Twp.

Breaking: Centerville vintage, handmade gifts store to close Cross Pointe location Saturday

A 33-year-old Dayton woman was sentenced to probation for a two-vehicle OVI crash two years ago in Harrison Twp. that sent several people, including an infant and a pedestrian, to area hospitals.

Brandi Dennis was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton to up to five years of community control sanctions the same day she pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and misdemeanor counts of endangering children and OVI.

Dennis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer northeast on Salem Avenue when at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, she turned left in front of 2008 GMC Yukon headed the opposite direction while trying to turn into a business lot in the 3400 block of Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The Trailblazer was struck by the Yukon, and the impact forced the Trailblazer to strike a 61-year-old Dayton man standing at the corner. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, the report stated.

Dennis and a 27-year-old Dayton woman riding in her SUV were taken to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries, and a 3-month-old girl also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A 34-year-old Trotwood woman riding in the right front seat of the Yukon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies suspected alcohol as a factor in the crash, according to the report.

If Dennis violates her probation conditions or any law she could face more restrictive sanctions or up to one year in prison, sentencing documents state.

