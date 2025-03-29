Woman pleads guilty to making threats against Northridge schools

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The charge could carry fines of up to $10,000 and prison terms of nine months to three years, followed by up to five years of parole.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business were dismissed.

The charges stem from Sept. 17, 2024, when a Facebook post circulated about shooting threats at the Northridge school campus, which includes students from kindergarten through 12th grade at 2011 Timber Lane.

The schools were put on lockdown and many parents went to get their children. Multiple deputies were reassigned to the schools for protection, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The investigation determined the threat was made through a specific electronic device, owned by Rayona Hunt,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court read.

Hunt reportedly deleted both the Facebook post and the Facebook account involved in the threats.

At the time of writing, the date of Hunt’s sentencing was unclear. We have reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.