5 things to do in Dayton this weekend

This weekend, Dayton will be celebrating the unique cuisine of its citizens with the Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival and Anatolian Food Festival. Not into international cuisine? No problem. The city will also host several free events for attendees to enjoy live music and films.
These are the five best things to do in Dayton over the weekend.
✨Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival
When: Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.
Details: The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, hosted by the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church in Dayton, will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29. The festivities will include celebrations of Lebanese culture through live music, dance, food, drinks and rides.
Cost: Free, with the cost of fare
✨Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Taking It to the Streets”
Credit: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
When: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: DCDC will present its company dancers in a repertoire that includes “This I Know for Sure,” “Love Lost,” “Heaven’s Earth,” “Nourishing Routes” and “Traffic.”
Cost: Free
More info: Website
✨Anatolian Food Festival
When: Sunday, August 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Greater Dayton Turkish-American Society, 2601 E. 4th St., Dayton
Details: The Greater Dayton Turkish-American Society will host the Anatolian Food Festival featuring Mediterranean and Central Asian cuisine like Kebabs, Gyros, Lahmajoon, Kofta, olive oil dishes, a variety of desserts and pastries and Turkish coffee. Tables will be set up on-site for attendees to eat their food.
Cost: Free, with the cost of fare
More info: www.facebook.com/tasodayton
✨Family Summer Film Festival at The Neon
When: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Each Saturday, The Neon, in collaboration with ThinkTV PBS, hosts a free family-friendly film event. This Saturday, families are invited to catch a free showing of “The Cat in the Hat” at 11 a.m. The tickets are first-come, first-serve, and the doors open at 10:30 a.m. Activity books will be available for children to take home after the screening.
Cost: Free
More info: neonmovies.com
✨Free concerts at Levitt Pavilion
When: Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Americana-influenced Nicky Kay’s Trip and Cherry Lee and the Hot Rod Hounds will perform Friday, Aug. 27. Southern Avenue, a Memphis quintet that embodies the city’s soul, blues, and gospel traditions, will perform Saturday, Aug. 28.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org/concert-schedule