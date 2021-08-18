5 things to do in the Miami Valley this weekend

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Details: Live performances of jazz, gospel, hip-hop, R&B, blues, plenty of dancers and more are planned for the two-day festival happening Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22. In addition to focusing on cultural experiences, activities are also planned to educate and inform. A lecture series by local professionals and activists on health, relations, politics, economics, culture, history, education and more will occur both days.

Cost: Free

More info: daacf.com/index.html

✨Dayton Porchfest

Caption Dayton Porchfest celebrates Dayton’s rich and diverse music scene, with more than 50 local musicians and bands covering funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country, and bluegrass. The free event, presented by The Collaboratory, takes place in the family-friend environment of St. Anne's Hill historic neighborhood. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, Dayton

Details: Festivities will get underway Saturday, Aug. 21 with a performance by the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps at 10 LaBelle St. at 1:30 p.m. From that point on, musical artists will be performing in time blocks at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The city’s diverse music scene will be spotlighted, including genres such as funk, blues, indie rock, jazz, classical, country and bluegrass.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home

✨Charm at the Farm

Caption Shoppers at Lebanon's Charm at the Farm vintage market, set to take place from Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market Credit: Charm at the Farm Vintage Market

When: Friday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (early bird) and noon to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

Details: The Charm at the Farm market will be held August 20-22. The vintage market consists of over 100 primarily women-owned vendors selling vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, clothing, home décor and more on a 56-acre horse farm.

Cost: General admission tickets will be sold online for $10 to attend the event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and online and $8 to attend the event on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Charm at the Farm’s website. Guests must purchase tickets to the events on Friday and Saturday in advance. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased at the gate and online.

More info: Website | Facebook

✨Super Science Saturday

When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton

Details: This free event will include an exploration of the night sky and the moon in the planetarium by the Sesame Street Muppets, a virtual roller coaster ride through the solar system and stargazing with an astronomer to learn more about the planets and constellations.

Cost: Free

More info: boonshoftmuseum.org

✨Darke County Fair

When: Aug. 20-28.

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Details: Music, harness racing, tractor pull, rides and more. Country musicians Kat & Alex and Jake Owen will perform Monday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Daily admission is $7 per person for ages 12 and older. A nine-day pass is $20 per person. Children 11 years of age and younger will be admitted for free with a paying adult.

More info: 937-548-5044 | Facebook | www.darkecountyfair.com