BritBeat to bring immersive Beatles experience Saturday to Springfield

While plenty of original Beatles fans are still enjoying the group, it has been other generations who never experienced Beatlemania that have kept them relevant. Getsla was in middle school around the time of “The Beatles Anthology” series and albums in the mid-1990s when he fell in love with the Fabs, inspiring him to take guitar lessons, reaching his peers playing the Beatles’ music at a variety show and helping bring their sound and image into the 21st Century.

BritBeat at first consisted of Getsla and his school friends playing small events in Chicago, but for nearly a decade the band moved up to playing arts centers and festivals.

Given the Beatles legend, it also means there are plenty of tribute acts. Getsla said several things set BritBeat apart.

First is a video backdrop presentation with lots of custom-created multimedia footage to complement the music. For instance, on “Strawberry Fields Forever,” the audience will take a flying trip through the gates of the actual Strawberry Fields in Liverpool that inspired the song to set the mood.

There’s also coverage of all periods of Beatles history, even with Liverpool’s Cavern Club in 1962, which few if any acts pay homage to, through the Beatlemania of ‘64 and historic Shea Stadium appearance of ‘65 right through the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” psychedelic Summer of Love era and finishing in the final days of the band in 1970.

“This is the chance to see the whole history of The Beatles in one show,” said Getsla.

They’ve also paid painstaking attention to the authenticity of the details including the guitars, keyboard tones, bass sounds and so on. Getsla portrays Paul, who is left-handed and he has the advantage of being able to play a Hofner bass by being ambidextrous.

“Each one of us did a lot of research and are all Beatle maniacs and get into our own characters. Our drummer is a big Ringo fan who is immersed in his drumming and our guitarist did a deep dive into how George Harrison did his guitar parts and how the Beatles would strum their guitars,” he said.

Their costumes are also authentic from the matching suits of the moptop days to the medals on the Sgt. Pepper band outfits.

“We try to make sure we’re achieving what people heard on the Beatles’ records, that the vocal harmonies are as tight as possible, which can be hard achieving in a concert setting,” said Getsla. “This is why we call BritBeat an immersive Beatles tribute. We’re more than just a concert, but a theatrical experience. It’s a story as well as a show.”

HOW TO GO

What: BritBeat — The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Tickets: springfieldartscouncil.org