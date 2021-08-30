Dayton retreat: Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop offering writers a chance to win two-week residency in Dayton hotel

The in-residence program is the brainchild of comedy writer and novelist Anna Lefler. The program was first launched in 2018 in conjunction with the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop and funded by Lefler. The in-residence program has been held every other year since 2018.

“The chance to step away from your everyday responsibilities to concentrate on your humor writing AND unlimited tiny soaps?” said Anna Lefler. “The comedy practically writes itself. I would be thrilled for this program to provide the catalyst for emerging comedy writers to break through with their art.”

Since launching in 2018, “A Hotel Room of One’s Own” has gained national attention from publications like Forbes, which called the program the “best writer’s residency in the country.” One of the most successful participants of the program is Karen Chee, a comedian and current writer for NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Caption Former winners of "A Hotel Room of One's Own" in-residence program, Karen Chee and Samantha Schoech. CONTRIBUTED.

Applications to “A Hotel Room of One’s Own” will be accepted from Sept. 7-28 on the residency’s website. Those applying to the in-residence program are required to describe the writing project in which they intend to work on during the program and a writing sample of no more than 1,250 words. Given the fact that they are applying for a humor writing residency, the applicants are encouraged to use humor throughout their application to gain the favor of the judges. The applicants will be judged by Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson, and Mike Reiss, writer on “The Simpsons” for three decades. The application fee will be $25 per person.

Two writers will be chosen from hundreds of applicants, though three other finalists and five honorable mentions will receive cash prizes of $250 and $100.

More information about the workshop can be found by visiting the in-residence program’s website.