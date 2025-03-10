2 former Frisch’s Big Boy locations in Cincinnati become Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes

Both locations were formerly Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants that closed. More than 20 Frisch’s Big Boy locations have closed in the region since October when the local franchise’s owners, Florida-based company N REIT LP, began filing eviction notices against them.

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is a working title for the restaurant’s debut because Frisch’s Big Boy blocked the original name, claiming it infringes on its territory and branding.

BBRG CEO Tamer Afr explained that Dolly’s signage, uniforms and other branded restaurant materials are still in production, but there is still a push to keep new workers on the clock.

“These may not be ideal conditions for debuting a restaurant in a new market, but we’re making the best of the situation,” Afr said. “Our more than 60 newly hired employees are champing at the bit to get to work and serve up quality food for a fan base that’s been craving a return to form for years.”

First responders, police, fire and paramedics in uniform can receive one free meal daily through March 16 at each location.

“Our signature sauces and ice cream are made in our commissary, and then our local restaurant cooks freshly prepare our menu items for guests’ orders,” Afr said. “But rest assured — contrary to what you may have heard, we know that the white sauce is the right sauce for our Signature Burgers in Cincinnati.”

BBRG has open full and part-time positions at Dolly’s locations throughout southwest Ohio, including management positions. Anyone interested can apply online.