Entertain the grandkids with these holiday shows

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Nov. 2-Dec. 30: The story of the real Santa Claus, “Miracle on 34th Street” is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. This touching musical version of the classic holiday film proves that miracles do happen and is sure to fill both the young and the young at heart with the Christmas spirit.

La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

Nov. 14-19: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

“Svetlana’s First Christmas Away From Home”

Dec. 1-10: In “Svetlana’s First Christmas Away From Home,” a last-minute substitute attempts to preside over a Christmas pageant, which has devolved into chaos – unruly kids, a pushy parent, a church busybody, a kitchen on fire. And then there’s the foreign exchange student, who’s supposed to be the angel, who is in the restroom in tears because it’s her first Christmas away from home. Then something unexpected happens.

Xenia Area Community Theater, 45 E. Second St., Xenia,937-372-0516 or xeniaact1.org

“Le Petit Cirque – Christmas Show”

Dec. 3: Le Petit Cirque (acrobat/contortionist) is the world’s only all-kid humanitarian cirque company and has mesmerized audiences worldwide.

Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

“‘Twas The Night Before Christmas And We’re HOME ALONE!”

Dec. 14-17: “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas and We’re Home Alone!” mashes two holiday favorites into a delightful “tail” of pets discovering the many different ways humans celebrate the holidays including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Las Posadas.

Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St. Blair Hall Theatre and Black Box Theatre, Building 2, Dayton, 937-512-2808 or sinclair.edu/tickets

“A Christmas Carol”

Dec. 15: The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future take Ebenezer Scrooge on an eye-opening journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas in the Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The show is perfect holiday entertainment.

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events