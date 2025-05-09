Breaking: Arcade Hilton Garden Inn to open May 19

Event to feature keynote speech on Dayton Peace Accords experience that happened 30 years ago

Sharon Rab, founder and chair, Dayton Literary Peace Prize

Credit: Photo: courtesy of YWCA Dayton

Credit: Photo: courtesy of YWCA Dayton

Sharon Rab, founder and chair, Dayton Literary Peace Prize
Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
X

For nearly eight decades, the Dayton Council on World Affairs has hosted an annual banquet celebrating the community. This year’s event will feature guests Sharon Rab, founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and Mary McCarty, a retired, longtime Dayton Daily News reporter who still writes for the newspaper.

The banquet is scheduled for 5-8:30 p.m. May 21 at Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Campus.

The story of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize begins in November 1995 with the Dayton Peace Accords, the negotiations which led to the end of the bloody Bosnian War.

ExploreMore info: 28 years ago today: Historic Dayton Peace Accords ended Bosnian war

The talks saw major media coverage, with more than 300 journalists attending the event, including McCarty.

More than 300 journalists registered to cover the Bosnian peace talks held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1995. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

Credit: HANDOUT

icon to expand image

Credit: HANDOUT

Four years later, the Dayton Peace Prize was introduced to celebrate those who contributed to the accords. In 2006, Rab co-created a literary version of the award to recognize writers promoting peace through nonfiction and fiction works.

In 2024, the award was given to Paul Lynch’s novel “Prophet Song,” as well as Victor Luckerson’s nonfiction book “Built From the Fire.”

The Dayton Council on World Affairs will celebrate the contributions of these two women as Rab is set to deliver the event’s keynote address, with McCarty as the discussant.

Before the talk at 7 p.m., there will be social time from 5-6 p.m. and a dinner buffet from 6:15-7 p.m. The event will finish with closing remarks at 8 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Council on World Affairs 2025 Banquet

When: 5-8:30 p.m. May 21

Location: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-annual-banquet-tickets-1331888025939

In Other News
1
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | May 9-11, 2025
2
Mother’s Day 2025 activities in the Dayton area
3
Multiple Kings Island coasters and rides have major anniversaries this...
4
Where does Lauren Daigle visit when she sings in Cincinnati? Christian...
5
4 events at the Dayton Art Institute to check out this month

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.