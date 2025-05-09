Event to feature keynote speech on Dayton Peace Accords experience that happened 30 years ago

For nearly eight decades, the Dayton Council on World Affairs has hosted an annual banquet celebrating the community. This year’s event will feature guests Sharon Rab, founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize and Mary McCarty, a retired, longtime Dayton Daily News reporter who still writes for the newspaper.
The banquet is scheduled for 5-8:30 p.m. May 21 at Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Campus.
The story of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize begins in November 1995 with the Dayton Peace Accords, the negotiations which led to the end of the bloody Bosnian War.
The talks saw major media coverage, with more than 300 journalists attending the event, including McCarty.
Four years later, the Dayton Peace Prize was introduced to celebrate those who contributed to the accords. In 2006, Rab co-created a literary version of the award to recognize writers promoting peace through nonfiction and fiction works.
In 2024, the award was given to Paul Lynch’s novel “Prophet Song,” as well as Victor Luckerson’s nonfiction book “Built From the Fire.”
The Dayton Council on World Affairs will celebrate the contributions of these two women as Rab is set to deliver the event’s keynote address, with McCarty as the discussant.
Before the talk at 7 p.m., there will be social time from 5-6 p.m. and a dinner buffet from 6:15-7 p.m. The event will finish with closing remarks at 8 p.m.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Council on World Affairs 2025 Banquet
When: 5-8:30 p.m. May 21
Location: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-annual-banquet-tickets-1331888025939
