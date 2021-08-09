Get up offa that thing and head to Dayton Funk Festival this weekend

After canceling last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dayton Funk Festival is back with a celebration of all things funk music at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
This year’s event will be held Sunday, Aug. 15 with funk music acts hitting the stage between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The following funk music acts are set to appear at the Dayton Funk Festival:
- The Next Phaze: 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- The Swag Band: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Audio Show Band: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thump Daddy Funk Band: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Top Secret Band: 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Stan the Man Brooks will be the emcee and DJ for the event. The festival will also offer multiple food and merchandise vendors. Guests are not permitted to bring outside coolers, food or beverages to the festival.
The Dayton Funk Festival is a free event.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Funk Festival
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: Website