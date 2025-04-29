Michael Jackson tribute to moonwalk at PAC stage on Friday

“MJ Live! Michael Jackson Tribute Concert” will recreate what made the King of Pop’s live shows so electric, covering his Jackson 5 years up through his stellar solo career at 8 p.m. Friday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

The show will be conclude the Springfield Arts Council’s Showtime season and tickets are still available.

Hailing from Brazil, it was Jackson’s music that inspired the young Franca to travel to the U.S. to become a performer, overcoming homelessness and other challenges to achieve his dream. This makes him want to give back.

Rather than just rely on certain traits picked up from a Jackson video, Franca watched countless hours of footage to get more than just the basics a regular imitator would rely on.

MJ Live! stands out by adding a live band, backup singers, dancers and choreography that is as accurate to the late Jackson as possible.

Franca is grateful at the opportunities of being able to make the most of his chance in the U.S. and hopes to spread love and positivity as part of his show and why he has performed in Springfield multiple times over the past several years.

Ahead of his most recent show here, Franca said “The most gratifying thing for me is when I look out in the crowd and see joy, smiles and sometimes tears of joy. When I step out on the stage, I am going to bring out the love and positivity and if I can help someone having a negative thought to have a better time. That’s what I hope for.”

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $31.50-44.50. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to springfieldartscouncil.org/event/mjlive.