Summer Concert Guide: Here’s your look at upcoming acts across Dayton

Upcoming concerts in 2021: John Fogerty, July 16; 3 Doors Down, July 17 (sold out); The Beach Boys, July 18; Brantley Gilbert, July 23; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, July 24; Chicago, July 27; REO Speedwagon, July 30; Brit Floyd, July 31; Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band, Aug. 1; Billy Idol, Aug. 3; Keith Sweat, Aug. 6; Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos, Aug. 7; Harry Connick Jr., Aug. 8; Jason Mraz, Aug. 10; Lee Brice, Aug. 13; Old Crow Medicine Show, Aug. 14; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings with Mark Farner Trio, Aug. 21; Train with Vertical Horizon, Aug. 26; Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Aug. 27; Indigo Girls, Sept. 1; King Crimson with The Zappa Band, Sept. 2; John Legend with The War and Treaty, Sept. 4; Incubus, Sept. 5; Gary Allan, Sept. 10; Collective Soul and Better than Ezra, Sept. 11; ZZ Top, Sept. 14; Tower of Power and Lettuce, Sept. 21; Brett Eldredge, Sept. 25; Alice Cooper, Sept. 28.

Wright State University Nutter Center

Fans stream into the Nutter Center for Saturday night’s “Country Bands Together” concert to benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital. BRIAN KOLLARS / STAFF

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Upcoming concerts in 2021: James Taylor with Jackson Browne, Aug. 4; KISS, Sept. 2; Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest Sara Evans, Sept. 24.

Schuster Center

Local arts and entertainment organizations and venues across the region, including the Schuster Center and Liberty Tower (background), raised awareness about their industry’s financial plight on Red Alert Day of Action on Tuesday, Sept. 1. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Second and Main streets, Dayton

www.ticketcenterstage.com, 937-228-3630

Upcoming concerts in 2021: Johnny Mathis, Aug. 26; Heart to Heart featuring Amy Grant, Sept. 21.

Fraze Pavilion

The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering is targeting a July 1 opening and is recruiting to fill seasonal jobs. FILE Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming concerts in 2021: Hairball, July 22; Styx with special guest Night Ranger, July 23; Casting Crowns with special guest I Am They, July 28; The Menus, July 30; Daughtry, July 31; U.S. Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One, Aug. 4; Chris Janson with special guest Desert City Ramblers, Aug. 5; Trace Adkins with special guest The James Barker Band, Aug. 8; Shinedown with special guest Pop Evil, Aug. 10; Happy Together Tour 2021, Aug. 11; Foreigner with special guests Stranger and Eleventh Hour, Aug. 17; Get the Led Out, Aug. 18; Uncle Kracker, Aug. 20; Gladys Knight, Aug. 22; Boyz II Men, Aug. 25; Tusk (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Aug. 29; Disco Inferno, Aug. 30; Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Larkin Poe, Aug. 31.

J.D. Legends 85

Country music artist Dylan Scott is performing at JD Legend's in Franklin at K99.1FM's Concerts for a Cause Tuesday night. James Buechele/Staff

85 Millard Drive, Franklin

www.jdlegends.com, 937-746-4950

Upcoming concerts in 2021: Blues Traveler, July 16; Earth to Mars, July 19; Red Not Chili Peppers, July 22; Bret Michaels, July 23; Bumpin’ Uglies, July 29; Tyler Booth, July 30; Bimp Lizkit, July 31; Randy Houser with Alexis Gomez, Aug. 6; Elton Live, Aug. 6; Hinder, Aug. 11; The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, Aug. 12; The Prince Experience, Aug. 13; The Steel Woods, Aug. 14; Panama Van Halen Tribute, Aug. 20; Jerrod Niemann with Rayne Johnson, Aug. 21; Magic Mike Tribute Thrill Show, Aug. 25; Simply Queen, Sept. 3; Ronnie Milsap, Sept. 11; Brand New Day - A Tribute to Sting and the Police, Sept. 17; Wreking Crue - Motley Crue Tribute, Sept. 18; Cadillac Three, Sept. 24; Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin Roots and Boots Tour, Sept. 25.

Levitt Pavilion

New Orleans based vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen and his band The Underdawgs kicked off the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 12. Aside from virtual concerts, the 2020 in person concert season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

134 S. Main St., Dayton

www.levittdayton.org, 937-333-8400

Upcoming concerts in 2021: Seefari, July 15; Sarob / Honey and Blue, July 16; Jamie Suttle, July 17; Dayton Blues Festival, July 18; An Evening with Sinclair, July 22; LowDown Brass Band, July 23; Tommy McGuffey & True Worship, July 24; The Drowsy Lads, July 29; Reverend Horton Heat with The Hackensaw Boys and Kyle Eldridge, July 30; Big Sam’s Funky Nation, July 31; Adam Ezra Group, Aug. 5; Bassel & The Supernaturals, Aug. 6; Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One; Hometown Heroes Concert, Aug. 7; The Pietasters, Aug. 12; The Katawicks / Neo-American Pioneers, Aug. 13; Dayton Funk All-Stars, Aug. 14; Dayton Funk Festival, Aug. 15; Alvin Youngblood Hart, Aug. 19; Shayna Steele, Aug. 20; C Baccus & Co, Aug. 21; John King, Aug. 26; Nicky Kay’s Trio / Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds, Aug. 27; Southern Avenue, Aug. 28; John McEuen and the String Wizards Present: Will the Circle Be Unbroken?, Sept. 2; Dayton Salsa Project, Sept. 4; Dayton Reggae Festival, Sept. 5; K Carter / Mariah J, Sept. 9; The Repeating Arms, Sept. 10; Dave Greer’s Classic Jazz Stompers, Sept. 11; Wright State Arts Live! A Celebration of Fine and Performing Arts, Sept. 16; Puzzle of Light / The Elements, Sept. 17; Ohio Players, Sept. 18; Keith Leak & New Mercies, Sept. 24; Matt Maher, Sept. 26.

The Brightside Music & Event Venue

The Brightside Music and Event Venue held its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 12. After more than a year of elbow grease, owners Carli and Hamilton Dixon are “ecstatic.” The couple purchased the vacant building 10 years ago because they felt Dayton was losing industry and people. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-410-0450

Upcoming concerts in 2021: Repeating Arms, July 22; Arbo, July 23; The 50/50 featuring KennyHoopla, July 29; New Haven Album Release, Aug. 6.