WEEKEND GUIDE: Festivals, films, theater and more across the Miami Valley

Where: South Xenia Street and the grounds of Enon Elementary School in Enon

Details: Tradition is important at the Apple Butter Festival. There are now six huge 50-gallon copper kettles that create the apple butter over open wood-burning fires. These are stirred by community members, volunteers and officials in the area all day long. (And if you ask nicely, you just might get a chance to stir apple butter for a bit). Aside from apple butter, guests can indulge in other culinary treats like bean soup, cornbread, homemade fruit pies, apple fritters, pork chops, walking tacos and BBQ. Still, the Apple Butter Festival is not all about eating. There are nearly 100 craft booths full of high-quality handcrafted treasures, original artwork, books and plants. Opening ceremonies will feature the Greenon band and choir.

Cost: Free

More info: enonhistoricalsociety.com/apple-butter-festival

🍂🎃Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Caption A giant hot dog is topped with sauerkraut at the Hawg Dawgs booth, supporting the Waynesville High School’s athletic boosters, during the Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. NICK DAGGY / STAFF

When: Oct. 9-10; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Main Street in downtown Waynesville

Details: The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival combines a plethora of sauerkraut-related food items with hundreds of craftspeople and attracts over 350,000 people annually.

Cost: Free

More info: 513-897-8855 or www.sauerkrautfestival.com

🍂🎃The Neon’s LGBT Film Festival

Caption Alison Bechdel appears in "No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics." CONTRIBUTED

When: Friday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 14

Where: The Neon, 130 E. 5th St., Dayton

Details: This year, the Neon will host its annual LGBT Film Festival featuring 17 films ranging from documentaries to campy comedies. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Cost: $8, online or at the theater. If you wish to sit with friends/family, purchase tickets in one transaction, otherwise an empty seat will be placed between you and the next guest.

More info: www.neonmovies.com

🍂🎃Women in Jeopardy! at Dayton Theatre Guild

When: Oct. 8-24; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Note: Saturday performances will begin at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23.

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: In this comedy by Wendy MacLeod, divorcees Mary and Jo think their friend Liz’s new boyfriend may be a serial killer.

Cost: $14-$21

More info: daytontheatreguild.org

🍂🎃Pay a visit to a corn maze, pumpkin patch or haunted house

Caption Young's Jersey Dairy's Cowvin's Corny Maze CONTRIBUTED

When: Hours vary. Check the guides provided below.

Where: Throughout the Miami Valley

Details: From now through the end of October, celebrate autumn in the Miami Valley by paying a visit to one of the many corn mazes, pumpkin patches or haunted houses.

Cost: Prices vary.

More info: Haunted House Guide | Pumpkin Patch Guide | Corn Maze Guide