16-acre oasis

Caption Patio doors open from the breakfast room to a large, curved patio that has panoramic views of the tree-lined pond. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption Patio doors open from the breakfast room to a large, curved patio that has panoramic views of the tree-lined pond. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The 16-acre property includes two stocked ponds, a two-car garage accessible from the backyard, stone-lined driveway and a curved concrete patio. The driveway continues around the larger pond to a two-story bank barn with two oversized overhead doors on the upper level and two additional overhead doors off the lower level.

The lower level has an oil pit and concrete floor. The barn has electric and water service and is insulated for a possible business office.

Semi-circles and curves are the architectural design with arched walkways, pillar accents on partial walls and French doors that open to curved front patios.

Caption A 2-story, travertine, dual-sided fireplace is the centerpiece to the open floor plan with the more formal design within the sunken living room and a casual design within the breakfast room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A 2-story, travertine, dual-sided fireplace is the centerpiece to the open floor plan with the more formal design within the sunken living room and a casual design within the breakfast room. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

Inside the same curves and circles continue with an arched window above the double-door entry and rounded countertops within the kitchen. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the foyer and continues into the kitchen and breakfast room.

A two-story, travertine, dual-sided fireplace is the centerpiece to the open floor plan with the more formal design within the sunken living room and a casual design within the breakfast room. The hearth shelf is dark granite, and an extended hearth within the breakfast room allows for artwork display.

Across the living room is the formal dining room area with French doors that open to a front patio. A media room extends off the dining room and has built-ins for media equipment. Ceiling treatment varies within each room giving the main social area spaciousness under vaulted and cathedral ceilings.

Caption The kitchen has an abundance of storage, featuring a combination of cherry and white lacquer cabinets. Granite countertops curve over the white cabinetry. Triple windows are above a double sink. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption The kitchen has an abundance of storage, featuring a combination of cherry and white lacquer cabinets. Granite countertops curve over the white cabinetry. Triple windows are above a double sink. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The kitchen has an abundance of storage, featuring a combination of cherry and white lacquer cabinets. Granite countertops curve over the white cabinetry. Triple windows are above a double sink, and stainless-steel appliances include a cooktop, wall ovens and a dishwasher. The cherry cabinetry has a coffee station and frosted-glass cabinet door. Patio doors open from the breakfast room to a large, curved patio that has panoramic views of the tree-lined pond.

An arched walkway leads to a hallway, which is designed for a walk-in pantry, laundry area and access to the staircase that leads down to the two-car garage.

Through French doors off the foyer, the main bedroom suite has patio doors that open to a front patio. The bedroom is plumbed for a wet bar within a nook near the sitting room.

Pocket doors open into the full bathroom where marble surrounds glass-block windows and a deep two-person whirlpool tub with overhead rain shower. The marble continues down to the floor and around the single-sink vanity with make-up desk. There is a walk-in closet and linen closet.

Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are off a short hallway from the dining room. The one bedroom has a Murphy bed while the other has French doors that open to the rear patio. The bedrooms share a walk-in closet.

The guest bath has gold-plated fixtures, a tub/shower, ceramic-tile flooring and a single-sink vanity with curved extended sink.

Caption A finished recreation room in the walk-out lower level has repurposed barn siding, stone wainscoting and a tin-panel ceiling treatment. A 6-seat bar is made from hand-carved oak barn beam. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption A finished recreation room in the walk-out lower level has repurposed barn siding, stone wainscoting and a tin-panel ceiling treatment. A 6-seat bar is made from hand-carved oak barn beam. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

A glass-block window accents the hidden stairwell off the media room. The stairwell leads down to the finished recreation room, which has repurposed barn siding, stone wainscoting and a tin-panel ceiling treatment. A six-seat bar is made from hand-carved oak barn beam. Behind the peninsula bar is another wooden counter with sink, appliance nooks, barn-door cabinets and carved wooden countertops and shelves.

A stack-stone wood-burning fireplace has a stone-shelf hearth, and light fixtures are made from metal wash tubs and water troughs.

Two sets of barn double barn doors flank the fireplace and open to unfinished space, the mechanical area, a laundry room, past a full spa-like bathroom to a direct access to the back driveway or the garage.

Caption In the lower level, a stack-stone, wood-burning fireplace has a stone-shelf hearth, and light fixtures are made from metal wash tubs and water troughs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER Caption In the lower level, a stack-stone, wood-burning fireplace has a stone-shelf hearth, and light fixtures are made from metal wash tubs and water troughs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KATHY TYLER

The full bath has a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround, a wash tub sink and a linen closet. Unfinished space is large enough for a workshop or hobby area.

The ranch has a geothermal heating and cooling system and a well and septic system.

XENIA TWP.

Price: $958,250

Directions: East on U.S. 35 to U.S. 68 exit. Cross over Route 68 to east on Hook Road, about 1.8 miles to driveway pillars on left side of road

Highlights: About 4,570 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 fireplaces, sunken living room, updated kitchen, finished walk-out basement, recreation room, wet bar, 2-car garage, 2-story bank barn, 2 stock ponds, 16.23 acres

For More Information

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

(937) 303-1888

www.jillteam.com