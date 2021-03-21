2-story condo incudes garage, deck

FEATURE HOME:
5067 WELL FLEET DRIVE, TROTWOOD
Exterior renovations have been made to this two-story condominium with some interior updates having been made as well.
Listed for $43,000 by Royce Realty and Associates, the brick-and-vinyl condominium at 5067 Well Fleet Drive has about 1,230 square feet of living space. The unit is located within the Salem Bend condominium development in Trotwood.
The buildings have updated roofs and vinyl siding, installed within the past two years. Part of a four-unit building, this unit has a formal side entry and a one-car garage with updated overhead door and electric opener. There is extra parking near the building and at the garage.
An updated wooden privacy fence surrounds the formal entry, creating a courtyard setting with a wooden deck patio and some garden space. There is a door that opens to a storage shed that is a good size for patio furniture and outdoor equipment.
Formal entry opens directly into a living room with sliding patio doors that open to the wooden deck. Another door is the interior entrance to the attached garage.
Off the living room is a dining room area with a picture window. Opposite the window is a breakfast bar area that also allows for additional countertop work space for the U-shaped kitchen. Ceramic-tile countertops are accented by stone back splash. There is plenty of hanging and under counter storage cabinets. A large light fixture is centered within the tray ceiling and the kitchen comes equipped with a double-sink, a range and refrigerator.
The utility closet is off the dining room as the unit has electric force-air furnace and central air conditioning.
A half bathroom is between the living room and dining room. The bath has an updated vanity with solid-surface counter and sink, a matching mirror and light bar. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the bathroom and continues into the closet where the laundry hook-ups are located.
A large window fills the stairwell with natural light. The stairs wrap up to the second level where two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. Both bedrooms have two, sliding-mirror closets. The larger bedroom has updated neutral carpeting.
The full bathroom has a fiberglass-surround tub/shower, a pedestal sink with matching mirror, updated light fixtures and ceramic-tile flooring.
There is a storage closet behind bi-fold mirrors on the main level across from the half bath.
TROTWOOD
Price: $43,000
Directions: Salem Avenue to Salem Bend Drive to Nantucket to left on Well Fleet
Highlights: About 1,230 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, living room, dining room, ceramic countertops, multiple closets, one-car garage, storage shed, updated roof, update vinyl siding, updated wooden privacy fence, extra parking spaces
For more information:
Michael Royce
Royce Realty and Associates
(937) 718-7915