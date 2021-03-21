2-story condo incudes garage, deck

An updated wooden privacy fence surrounds the formal entry, creating a courtyard setting with a wooden deck patio and some garden space. There is a door that opens to a storage shed that is a good size for patio furniture and outdoor equipment.

Formal entry opens directly into a living room with sliding patio doors that open to the wooden deck. Another door is the interior entrance to the attached garage.

Off the living room is a dining room area with a picture window. Opposite the window is a breakfast bar area that also allows for additional countertop work space for the U-shaped kitchen. Ceramic-tile countertops are accented by stone back splash. There is plenty of hanging and under counter storage cabinets. A large light fixture is centered within the tray ceiling and the kitchen comes equipped with a double-sink, a range and refrigerator.

The utility closet is off the dining room as the unit has electric force-air furnace and central air conditioning.

A half bathroom is between the living room and dining room. The bath has an updated vanity with solid-surface counter and sink, a matching mirror and light bar. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the bathroom and continues into the closet where the laundry hook-ups are located.

A large window fills the stairwell with natural light. The stairs wrap up to the second level where two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. Both bedrooms have two, sliding-mirror closets. The larger bedroom has updated neutral carpeting.

The full bathroom has a fiberglass-surround tub/shower, a pedestal sink with matching mirror, updated light fixtures and ceramic-tile flooring.

There is a storage closet behind bi-fold mirrors on the main level across from the half bath.

TROTWOOD

Price: $43,000

Directions: Salem Avenue to Salem Bend Drive to Nantucket to left on Well Fleet

Highlights: About 1,230 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, living room, dining room, ceramic countertops, multiple closets, one-car garage, storage shed, updated roof, update vinyl siding, updated wooden privacy fence, extra parking spaces

For more information:

Michael Royce

Royce Realty and Associates

(937) 718-7915

www.mikesellsdayton.com