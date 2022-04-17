Brick 2-story features backyard deck, pool

The 2.1-acre property includes a two-car, detached garage with dog kennel, an above-ground swimming pool and a large wooden deck with built-in bench seats and storage.

Formal entry is centered within a covered front porch, and keystones accent the front garden. The front door opens into a foyer hallway where the wood-laminate flooring begins and continues down the foyer hallway into the kitchen, breakfast room, nearby half bathroom and family room. Off the foyer hallway is access to the half bath, the laundry room with garage entrance and a guest closet. A semi-open staircase has wood spindled accents and leads to the second floor.

The foyer hallway ends within a combination kitchen and dining area that extends into the great room, creating open spaces among the three rooms. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, rear-facing windows and a brick, propane fireplace with dentil wood mantel. Wainscoting surrounds the great room and extends into the dining area.

French patio doors, installed in 2018, open off the dining room to a wooden deck, which is partly covered by a pergola. The above-ground swimming pool is near the deck but not connected.

The kitchen has two walls of white cabinetry with granite countertops. There is a double-door pantry cabinet with roll-out shelves, and another pantry closet is built under the stairwell. A double-sink is below a window and stainless-steel appliances include a dishwasher, range and microwave. An island with granite countertop offers seating for two and additional storage space.

Accessible from the front foyer and from the kitchen is the family room. The room has built-in media nooks and two front-facing windows. Off the family room is access to the first-floor main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom, which has been updated.

The extended vanity has a wood countertop with two box-bowl sinks. Faucets, mirrors and light fixtures have been updated. The shower and whirlpool tub have been re-glazed with a stone color. The walk-in shower has glass doors, and the tub is wide with ship-lap accents.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. One bedroom, or a second bedroom suite, has a private bathroom. The bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity and has access to the walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are across the hallway and have step-in, single-door closets. The guest bath has a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity with solid-surface bowl and countertop.

Other renovations include the central air conditioning in 2019 and a hot water heater in 2020. There is also an updated sump pump and well.

CLAY TWP.

Price: $399,900

Directions: U.S. 40 (National Road) west to north on Dodson Road

Highlights: About 2,410 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, propane fireplace, wood laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling, update light fixtures, updated kitchen and bathrooms, first-floor main bedroom, water heater 2020, updated HVAC, roof 2021, rear deck, 2-car garage, 2-car detached garage, above-ground swimming pool, well and septic system, 2.1 acres

For More Information

Jamie Day

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill

(937) 602-2761

www.bhgre.com