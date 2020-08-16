Design-enhanced ranch with finished lower level enjoys water views

"When you combine a quality custom home builder like Mike Simms, with an owner who is an experienced, professional interior designer, you have a timeless home with exceptional finishes. There's simply no other home on the market like it," said Jeanne Glennon, realtor.

Pillars accent the covered formal entry where double doors open into a foyer with walnut flooring that fills the main social areas. Columns with woodwork details offset the formal dining room from the open foyer. The dining room has a tray ceiling with chandelier and a built-in niche for a sideboard.

French doors open from the foyer into the study, which has a coffered ceiling and large casement windows with an arched transom above.

Straight off the foyer is the great room with a fireplace as its centerpiece. The gas fireplace has a raised hearth and double wood mantel. Tall windows with window seats flank the fireplace. An arched walkway leads into the kitchen and breakfast room.

Marble countertops cover knotty-alder cabinetry, which includes many drawers and lighted glass-door hanging cabinets. An island has a double sink, glass display case on each end and breakfast bar seating for four. A custom pantry closet has a coffee station and wrap-around counter allows for a wet bar with wine cooler access in the adjoining morning room.

The kitchen comes equipped with a Thermador freezer, refrigerator, oven, microwave and cooktop, which has a vent box and ornate ceramic-tile above. The morning room has a peaked tray ceiling with a chandelier, triple windows with transoms and a single door that opens out to the covered rear porch.

A wrought-iron railing accents the morning room and the stairwell to the lower level. Wainscoting accents the landing as the stairwell ends at the lower-level recreation room. Slate-tile flooring fills the great room and wraps around into the wet bar area.

The two-level peninsula counter has seating for four and a sink on the lower level. A wall counter has additional cabinetry and storage. Off the recreation room, double doors open into a walk-in wine cooler with built-in cabinets. Triple above-ground windows fill the family room with natural light. A hallway leads to a fourth bedroom with daylight window and a full bathroom. The entire lower level has nine-foot ceilings.

Back on the main level, the main bedroom has a tray ceiling with chandelier and a window treatment that creates a frame of the picture window that looks out over the fountain and pond. The main bathroom has custom vanities with tortoise-shell countertops, an oval whirlpool tub set within an arched nook with chandelier above, a corner ceramic-tile shower with seat and ornate mosaic details, walk-in closet with organizers and a marble floor.

One guest bedroom has a window seat flanked by closets and a private bath with a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, circular vanity with single sink and built-in linen nooks. A third bedroom has a sliding-door closet and furniture nook. A third full bathroom has a tub/shower with basket-weave tile surround and a single-sink oval vanity.

The laundry room has walls of countertops and cabinetry and there is a two-car attached garage.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $599,900

Highlights: About 4,300 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, gas fireplace, window seats, 9-foot ceilings, custom vanities, finished lower level, wet bar, wine cellar, marble countertops, recreation room, covered rear patio, sun porch, pond views, golf course community

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 602-5976 or (937) 409-7021

www.2261Britannia.com or www.besthomesindayton.com