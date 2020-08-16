Design-enhanced ranch with finished lower level enjoys water views

COVER HOME:
2661 BRITANNIA COURT, BEAVERCREEK TWP.
Designed by a professional interior designer, the brick home at 2661 Britannia Court creates a welcoming comfort. Listed for $599,900 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the ranch home has about 4,300 square feet of living space on two levels.
Tucked within the Country Club of the North community in Beavercreek, the home features a floor plan that allows for picturesque views of a fountain and pond from nearly every room. Landscaping surrounds sun patios, and the back features a covered patio.
Inside, the designer details include walnut floors, window seats, custom cabinetry, marble countertops and a variety ceiling treatments.
"When you combine a quality custom home builder like Mike Simms, with an owner who is an experienced, professional interior designer, you have a timeless home with exceptional finishes. There's simply no other home on the market like it," said Jeanne Glennon, realtor.
Pillars accent the covered formal entry where double doors open into a foyer with walnut flooring that fills the main social areas. Columns with woodwork details offset the formal dining room from the open foyer. The dining room has a tray ceiling with chandelier and a built-in niche for a sideboard.
French doors open from the foyer into the study, which has a coffered ceiling and large casement windows with an arched transom above.
Straight off the foyer is the great room with a fireplace as its centerpiece. The gas fireplace has a raised hearth and double wood mantel. Tall windows with window seats flank the fireplace. An arched walkway leads into the kitchen and breakfast room.
Marble countertops cover knotty-alder cabinetry, which includes many drawers and lighted glass-door hanging cabinets. An island has a double sink, glass display case on each end and breakfast bar seating for four. A custom pantry closet has a coffee station and wrap-around counter allows for a wet bar with wine cooler access in the adjoining morning room.
The kitchen comes equipped with a Thermador freezer, refrigerator, oven, microwave and cooktop, which has a vent box and ornate ceramic-tile above. The morning room has a peaked tray ceiling with a chandelier, triple windows with transoms and a single door that opens out to the covered rear porch.
A wrought-iron railing accents the morning room and the stairwell to the lower level. Wainscoting accents the landing as the stairwell ends at the lower-level recreation room. Slate-tile flooring fills the great room and wraps around into the wet bar area.
The two-level peninsula counter has seating for four and a sink on the lower level. A wall counter has additional cabinetry and storage. Off the recreation room, double doors open into a walk-in wine cooler with built-in cabinets. Triple above-ground windows fill the family room with natural light. A hallway leads to a fourth bedroom with daylight window and a full bathroom. The entire lower level has nine-foot ceilings.
Back on the main level, the main bedroom has a tray ceiling with chandelier and a window treatment that creates a frame of the picture window that looks out over the fountain and pond. The main bathroom has custom vanities with tortoise-shell countertops, an oval whirlpool tub set within an arched nook with chandelier above, a corner ceramic-tile shower with seat and ornate mosaic details, walk-in closet with organizers and a marble floor.
One guest bedroom has a window seat flanked by closets and a private bath with a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, circular vanity with single sink and built-in linen nooks. A third bedroom has a sliding-door closet and furniture nook. A third full bathroom has a tub/shower with basket-weave tile surround and a single-sink oval vanity.
The laundry room has walls of countertops and cabinetry and there is a two-car attached garage.
Price: $599,900
Highlights: About 4,300 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, gas fireplace, window seats, 9-foot ceilings, custom vanities, finished lower level, wet bar, wine cellar, marble countertops, recreation room, covered rear patio, sun porch, pond views, golf course community
For more information:
Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon
Coldwell Banker Heritage
(937) 602-5976 or (937) 409-7021