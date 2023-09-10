Fall Parade of Homes showcases 15 residences

Regardless of what you’ve read about the economy and rising interest rates, now is a great time to purchase or build your dream home. In an era when construction materials and labor costs continue to rise, the time to buy or build is now while builders have more capacity.

The Home Builders Association Dayton Fall Parade of Homes, presented by Centerpoint Energy, will take place Sept. 15-17 and 22-24 and will feature the region’s best builders showcasing their latest home options available in communities across four counties. This touring event is free and will feature a great variety of styles and sizes of homes at prices ranging from $320,000 to over $2 million. Agents will be on hand to assist you with immediate purchase.

Each Parade Home is open from noon to 5 p.m., and you are encouraged to plan your visits over both weekends as seeing all 15 homes will likely take at least a couple of days. No matter your budget, where you work or where your children attend school — you should be able to find a Parade home that makes sense for you and your family.

If you are seriously in the market for a new home or soon will be, you may want to focus on those homes that best fit your budget. Also, look at homes located in the communities where you may want to live. If you are not familiar with a specific community, visit that Parade home and ask questions. Each home will have builder representatives on hand with extensive knowledge of the community.

Also, remember that many of these Parade builders have other properties throughout our region. If you see a home that you really like but prefer a different location or already own your lot, ask the builder if they could build a comparable home in the area you desire.

With so many homes on display, it makes sense to plan your touring route carefully. Before hitting the road, refer to the Fall Parade of Home information located here in the Dayton Daily News and online at HBADayton.com. You will find detailed home information and a convenient map. Once you are on the road to begin touring the 2023 Fall Parade of Homes, look for the HBA Dayton arrows and flags marking the path to your next dream home.

We look forward to seeing you at the 2023 Fall Parade of Homes presented by Centerpoint Energy.